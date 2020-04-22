2 men charged after throwing tires, other items at Troy police during high-speed chase

Police said the suspects threw all-terrain tires, a golf bag and hand tools at the pursuing officer while reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour

TROY, Mo. — Two men are in custody after leading Troy police officers on a high-speed chase shortly before midnight on Monday.

Police said they first spotted a dark colored pickup truck in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of North Lincoln in Troy with several large tires in the bed of the truck.

The truck sped off, and officers attempted to stop the vehicle at Highway 47 and US 61. Instead of pulling over, police said the driver sped away, driving in an erratic manner, running cars off the road and reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Near highways B and E, the passenger in the pickup truck started shining a flashlight in the face of the pursuing officer. Police said the passenger then climbed out of the truck window to the bed and began throwing items at the officer's car. Those items included four 35-inch all-terrain tires, a golf club bag and several hand tools.

The chase continued into Pike County, Missouri, and the Troy officer ended his pursuit on Highway F.

Later that night, the Troy Police Department was alerted the pickup truck had been stopped by the Pike County Sheriff's Office and the two suspects were taking into custody.

The driver, Justin Swisher, a 38-year-old from Troy, and the passenger, Jason Russell, a 29-year-old from Winfield, were charged with two counts of first-degree assault, which is a class A felony.

Their bond was set at $100,000. Additional charges are pending.