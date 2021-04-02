2 men charged in assault and robbery in St. Louis County

The victim sustained serious physical injury from multiple gunshot wounds

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are behind bars after robbing a man at gunpoint and shooting him.

Da’vion Thomas and Deonte Alfred, both 22 years old, have been charged for first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. The two are each being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

According to the probable cause statements, on Dec. 22, 2020, a 22-year-old man went to an apartment complex on the 7400 block of San Diego Avenue around 7 p.m., believing he would be meeting up with a woman. When entering the apartment complex, the man was confronted by Alfred who pointed a gun at him and attempted to reach for his backpack. Thomas approached the man from behind and an altercation ensued.

The situation moved from the front door of the complex and into the parking lot. That’s when, Alfred fired multiple rounds, striking the man multiple times. His backpack containing various items was then taken by the Alfred and Thomas.

The man sustained serious physical injury and was treated at a hospital.

A .40 caliber Smith and Wesson spent casings were recovered at the scene. Alfred was later arrested and found to be in possession of a .40 caliber handgun.

Thomas was overheard speaking to Alfred on jail calls and admitted to being in possession of the Victim’s backpack. A search of Thomas’ home led to the discovery of the victim’s backpack along with the victim’s ID and other items.