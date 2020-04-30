2 men charged in death of 29-year-old Illinois woman

BEECHER CITY, Ill. — Two men have been charged in the death of an Effingham County woman.
On Wednesday, the body of 29-year-old Kimberly Mattingly was found in rural Beecher City.
After Illinois State Police investigated Mattingly’s death, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 36-year-old Christopher Glass of Mason, Illinois. The warrant was for two counts of first-degree murder, concealment of homicidal death and a parole violation.
Glass was taken into custody in Indiana and is pending extradition to Illinois. His bond has been set at $5 million.
Additionally, 37-year-old Aaron Kaiser, of Beecher City, was arrested and charged with concealment of homicidal death. He is being held in the Effingham County Jail pending a bond hearing.
Anyone with information regarding Mattingly’s death should contact the ISP DCI at (217) 278-5004 or by email at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.
