2 men federally charged in robbery of Blues prospect at Arch grounds

ST. LOUIS — Two men have been charged in the robbery of a St. Louis Blues prospect and another woman at the Gateway Arch grounds on Monday.

On Thursday federal charges were filed against 19-year-old Christopher Franklin and 18-year-old Kaniya Sloan. The pair is accused of aiding and abetting a robbery on federal grounds.

A 20-year-old man, who is a prospect player in the St. Louis Blues organization, and a 22-year-old woman were walking near Walnut Street and Memorial Drive on the Arch grounds around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victims were approached by a man who pointed a firearm at them and demanded their property, police said.

The victims turned over their phones, purse, wallet and car keys. The suspect ran away and the victims ran to the nearest person and asked them to call 911.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department worked with the Federal Park Service to review surveillance footage from the Arch grounds to identify the suspects.

Franklin, Sloan and a juvenile suspect were arrested on Sept. 15 in St. Louis.

