The men were found shot near the area of N. 10th and O'Fallon streets

ST. LOUIS — Two men were taken to the hospital after they were shot in St. Louis' Columbus Square neighborhood Saturday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of N. 10th and O'Fallon streets at 11:15 p.m. Officers found two men, both 23, who had been shot.

The two were taken to the hospital. Police did not give their conditions but said their vitals were stable.

An investigation is ongoing.