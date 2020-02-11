2 men killed, boy wounded in separate St. Louis shootings

On Sunday afternoon, police were called to an apartment complex in north St. Louis County to investigate another shooting.

ST. LOUIS — Police in St. Louis are investigating two fatal weekend shootings and a separate incident where a 3-year-old boy was wounded.

Police said a man was found with gunshot wounds to his head shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday in the Carondelet neighborhood in southeast St. Louis. He died at the scene of the shooting Sunday. Police did not immediately release many details about the shooting.

Officers found a man in his mid-20s with at least one gunshot wound who was shot while he was driving with a child in the car. That child was unhurt.

In a separate incident on Friday, a 3-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his leg when the car he was riding in was shot at in north St. Louis.