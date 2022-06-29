2 men killed in separate shootings in north St. Louis County overnight

Police said both the shootings were the result of personal disputes between people that knew each other.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened a few miles apart Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The first shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Tuesday at a townhome in the Paddock Village complex on Culpepper Drive in Florissant. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Michael Smith.

Police said they believe the shooting was a result of a domestic situation but did not say if anyone was taken into custody.

Police said the second shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. at the Spanish Cove apartments on Iguana Terrace in north St. Louis County. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment but died from his injuries a short time later.

Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Ra’hmello Stewart, whose listed address was the Spanish Cove apartment complex.

Police said the shooting was the result of a personal dispute between two people who knew each other. Police did not say if the suspected shooter was taken into custody.