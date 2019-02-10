ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after two men attacked a woman and stole her purse in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of North Broadway and Gustav Avenue in the Baden neighborhood for a report of an assault. When they arrived, a woman told police she was robbed and gunpoint.

She said she had just gotten off the bus when one man ran up to her with a gun and told her to hand over everything in her purse while a second man grabbed her by the hair.

The men took money and medicine from her and ran off.

The investigation is ongoing.

