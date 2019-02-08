ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after two men were robed at gunpoint near the Arch grounds early Tuesday morning.

A 28-year-old man and 19-year-old man told police they were jogging along the 800 block of N. Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard when two unknown men pulled up next to them. The two unknown men got out, pointed guns at them and demanded their wallets. The suspects also took the 28-year-old’s cellphone and the 19-year-old’s car keys.

The suspects fled from the scene.

Early Wednesday morning, a woman was robbed at gunpoint near the Arch grounds.

