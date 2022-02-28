2 men shot, killed woman in St. Louis after she crashed into their car, police say

Thomas Shelton, 22, and Douglas Shelton-Herron, 24, were each charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

ST. LOUIS — Two men were charged with murder after police said they shot and killed a woman who crashed into a car they were in earlier this month.

Thomas Shelton, 22, and Douglas Shelton-Herron, 24, were each charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with 39-year-old Lekeshia Stokes.

Stokes was found shot in a car in St. Louis in the early morning hours of Feb. 11. St. Louis police say they got a call shortly after midnight regarding a shooting on the 8500 block of Church Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman in a car suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

According to charging documents, Stokes was driving in the area when she sideswiped a Jaguar parked on the side of the road and crashed to a stop into the rear of the car parked in front of the Jaguar.

Charging documents said three men then got out of the Jaguar and fired multiple shots into Stokes' car, striking and killing her. The third man has not been identified.

Police said Stokes and the men accused of shooting her did not know each other.

Stokes was a mother of four who lived on Carefree Lane in Florissant. Neighbors said she lived in Florissant for several years.