ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS - An investigation is underway after two men were shot along the south leg of the Gateway Arch grounds overnight Thursday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Leonor K. Sullivan around 1:30 a.m. where two 21-year-old men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to nearby hospitals where they’re expected to survive. Police say the suspect was driving a black Primer Oldsmobile.

The investigation is ongoing.

