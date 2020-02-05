2 men shot on McDonald's parking lot in St. Louis County

They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both men are expected to survive

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Two men were shot on the parking lot of a McDonald’s in St. Louis County Friday afternoon.

Officers with the Florissant Police Department responded to the fast food restaurant on Shackelford near Mullanphy Road. Police said two men were injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. They’re both expected to survive.

Police said the suspect was quickly arrested, and they found the gun they believe was used in the crime. The department did not release any further details about the suspect.

“This was not a random incident and there is no danger to the public,” the Florissant Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 314-831-7000.

No other information was released.