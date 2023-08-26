2 officers injured after crash on I-70 in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two officers suffered minor injuries after a crash in north St. Louis County Saturday evening, police said.
Around 8:30 p.m., two North County Police Cooperative officers were investigating an earlier crash on eastbound Interstate 70 near Jennings Station Road.
A vehicle traveling eastbound lost control, slid off the roadway and struck a guard rail, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The officers jumped over the guardrail to avoid being struck, suffering minor injuries.
Both officers were transported to a local hospital.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody for a DWI, MSHP said.
This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update as information becomes available.