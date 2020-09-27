2 people, infant shot in St. Louis' Lewis Place neighborhood

Police said the infant is in stable condition and suffered a graze wound in the shooting

ST. LOUIS — 2 people and an infant were shot in St. Louis' Lewis Place neighborhood on Saturday night.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the three victims, an adult male, adult female and an infant, showed up at an area hospital after they arrived by private conveyance.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Vernon Ave.

Police said the infant is in stable condition and suffered a graze wound in the shooting.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.