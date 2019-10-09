RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Police are investigating two carjackings in Richmond Heights.

Both incidents happened at Homewood Suites, which is located at 8040 Clayton Road.

The first one occurred on Aug. 28 around 10 p.m. According to police, a woman was grabbing items from the trunk of her car when she was assaulted and knocked to the ground. The carjacker, who appeared to be a juvenile, took her keys and took the car. The woman received medical care.

Her car was recovered five days later after being abandoned in St. Louis.

The second carjacking occurred on Sept. 3 around 12:20 a.m. Police said a man had his rental car when he was attacked by two juveniles. The carjackers demanded his keys and money. The victim tried to fight with the juveniles but gave up after one threatened to go get a gun.

The victim’s car was later stopped by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and two juveniles were taken into custody. The victim received medical attention at the scene by Richmond Heights paramedics.

Police said they’re looking into the possibility that the first carjacking was done by one of the apprehended juveniles.

Other local stories

‘Flames were shooting up like crazy’ | Fire extinguished after train derailment in Metro East

Dog stabbed to death by neighbor in front of owner

Man accused of raping girls he met on Snapchat