ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a car near an elementary school late Sunday night.

Officers responded at 11:29 p.m. to the 5800 block of Maffitt, which is in Hayden’s Rectangle in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The crime scene was right behind Pierre Laclede Elementary School

A man and woman were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a small white sedan. Homicide detectives responded to the scene.

Several evidence markers were seen scattered on the ground around the car, which was on a residential street. Evidence tape sectioned off a part of the block, going into front yards of homes.

Police covered the car in plastic when it started to rain to protect the crime scene.

St. Louis police have not released any further details at this time.

