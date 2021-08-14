2 women fatally shot Saturday night in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. — Two women died after being shot Saturday night in Ferguson, police said.
Ferguson police responded to the 200 block of Meadowcrest Drive just before 7:15 p.m., where they found the two women, believed to be in their 20s or 30s, with fatal gunshot wounds.
Police initially said the shootings might have been the result of a home invasion, but Capt. Harry Dilworth later said it appeared everyone involved knew each other.
Dilworth also said police have a "person of interest" in connection with the shootings, but that person is not in custody.
Crime scene investigators from the St. Louis County Police Department were helping Ferguson police process the crime scene.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.