2 women fatally shot Saturday night in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. — Two women died after being shot Saturday night in Ferguson, police said.



Ferguson police responded to the 200 block of Meadowcrest Drive just before 7:15 p.m., where they found the two women, believed to be in their 20s or 30s, with fatal gunshot wounds.



Police initially said the shootings might have been the result of a home invasion, but Capt. Harry Dilworth later said it appeared everyone involved knew each other.