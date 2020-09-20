2 people shot at gas station in St. Louis' Near North Riverfront neighborhood

The victims were transported to a hospital where they are listed in stable condition

ST. LOUIS — 2 people were shot in a gas station parking lot in St. Louis' Near North Riverfront neighborhood on Saturday evening

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call for a shooting around 11:44 pm on Saturday evening to the parking lot of the BP Gas Station at 209 E. Grand Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 29-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the arm and a 19-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg.

Police say there were three suspects involved the shooting

Police say the victims were involved in a physical altercation with the suspects when one of the suspects grabbed a gun from another suspect and shot the victims.

The first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, thin build with a low haircut wearing a white tank top and torn-up jeans.

The second suspect is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, thin build, braided hair and wearing pink bodysuit with different designs

The third suspect is described as a black female, short in stature, with a light complexion, hair in a ponytail and wearing a grey dress.

An investigation is ongoing