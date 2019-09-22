ST. LOUIS — A man has died and a woman was injured in an early morning shooting in north St. Louis.

Officers received a call for shots fired Sunday in the 5300 block of Wabada. Police arrived at the scene at 3:40 a.m. and found two victims, a man and a woman.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 44-year-old Carrell Wright. He lived in the same block where the shooting happened.

A 33-year-old woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she’s listed in critical condition, police said, adding that her vitals have been stable.

St. Louis police investigators did not release any information about potential suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

More local headlines:

RELATED: Large fire at St. Louis scrap metal facility spontaneously started in a 'fluff pile'

RELATED: Gloria! Mizzou honors St. Louis Blues during halftime show

RELATED: Cards author another Wrigley Field classic in wildest series of season

RELATED: Wanted: 'Armed and dangerous' man suspected in gunfight

RELATED: Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds in St. Louis

RELATED: 21-year-old Columbia College student from Festus dies after ladder fall