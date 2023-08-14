2 people shot and wounded in downtown St. Louis overnight

St. Louis police say it happened outside an apartment complex at 15th and Pine.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Two young people were shot late Sunday night in an incident in downtown St. Louis.

It happened outside an apartment complex near the intersection of 15th and Pine streets. Police said they initially got a call for a fight, which turned out to be multiple people fighting in the street.

Police said it happened shortly after 10:30 in the vicinity of 15th and Pine, near the Towers at Gateway City apartments. Police said the victims are two young people, a male and a female, and their wounds are not life-threatening. No suspects are identified, at this point.

Police said one victim was shot in the foot and one in the leg.

“Officers received a call for a fight in which multiple people were street fighting here," Major Shawn Dace said during an interview near the shooting scene. "Shots rang out. We’re not sure who did what at this point. It’s still early in the investigation.”

Police did take possession of one handgun while investigating the incident.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.