JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A man is facing charges after two people were stabbed near Meadowlark in High Ridge Monday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was listed in critical condition in the hospital and a man had non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect was taken into custody after a standoff with police.

That suspect, Dewey Barnett, was charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the stabbing Monday evening. His bond was set at $150,000.

► Get more news instantly. Download the 5 On Your Side App | iPhone or Android

© 2018 KSDK