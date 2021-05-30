Police investigating 2 separate shootings on North Broadway Sunday

The shootings were about two miles and less than two hours apart

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a pair of shootings in north St. Louis Sunday.

A man was found shot in the arm and leg on north Broadway just before 2 in the afternoon. His vehicle was found with several bullet holes just less than a mile away, near McLaren.

The victim is in critical condition.

No word on a suspect, or what led to the shooting.

This is the second shooting today on north Broadway.

Less than two hours earlier, police got a call for a shooting outside a gas station about two miles down the road near Pope Avenue.