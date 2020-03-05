2 shootings blocks apart in St. Louis Sunday, 1 man killed

The shootings were about 30 minutes and just a few blocks apart Sunday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot about 30 minutes and just a few blocks apart from each other Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were first called to the intersection of North Broadway and Ponce at around 3:15. When they arrived, they found an unconscious man in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man was pronounced dead later Sunday afternoon.

The second shooting happened about 30 minutes later near the intersection of North Broadway and Gimblin, about four blocks north of the first shooting.

Police said the victim was shot in the left arm and leg. He was awake and alert when police arrived. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Video from the scene showed police looking at a gray four-door Infinity with damage to the driver's side and multiple bullet holes.

Police said they do not believe the shootings are related. Police are still investigating both shootings.