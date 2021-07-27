2 shootings in St. Louis Tuesday evening leave 1 dead, 17-year-old injured

Police have not said what led up to either shooting. Investigations into both are underway

ST. LOUIS — A pair of shootings in St. Louis Tuesday left a man dead and a 17-year-old hospitalized.

Officers were called to the 8600 block of Mora Lane near the city-county border in north St. Louis for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said he was unconscious and not breathing by the time they arrived. He was pronounced dead a short time later. Homicide detectives are investigating.

About 30 minutes later, and just a few blocks away, a 17-year-old was shot. Police said the second shooting happened near the intersection of Riverview Boulevard and Vivian Avenue.

Police said the 17-year-old victim was taken from the scene in an ambulance before officers arrived. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to his abdomen and the lower right side of his back.