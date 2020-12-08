2 shot in armed robbery in Hazelwood

Police said the suspect ran off before they arrived. The investigation is ongoing

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Two people were shot in what police are calling an apparent robbery Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Utz Lane and North Lindbergh Boulevard just south of Interstate 270 for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a victim sitting in a car with a gunshot wound. They found a second person suffering from a gunshot wound nearby.

Police said the victim in the car knew the shooter and the shooting seemed to stem from a robbery attempt. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive.

Both the shooting victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.