2 shot in north St. Louis County Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a double shooting in north St. Louis County.
Police were called to the 7300 block of Burrwood Drive at around 9:10 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment.
No other information about the incident was made available.
The investigation is ongoing.
Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.