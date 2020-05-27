2 shot in north St. Louis County Tuesday night

Both victims were taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a double shooting in north St. Louis County.

Police were called to the 7300 block of Burrwood Drive at around 9:10 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information about the incident was made available.

The investigation is ongoing.