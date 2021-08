The child is conscious and breathing.

ST. LOUIS — Two people were injured in a shooting in the Carondelet neighborhood Thursday evening.

Police were called to 6000 Pennsylvania Ave at around 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old male shot in the left thigh as well as a 4-year-old who was shot in the hand.

Both victims are conscious and breathing.

Police have not said what might have led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.