ST. LOUIS — Two people were shot along the south leg of the Gateway Arch grounds overnight Thursday.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to Leonor K. Sullivan and Choteau Boulevard, which runs adjacent to the Mississippi River at the base of the Gateway Arch. There, two people were found to have been shot; both were taken to the hospital.

While neither shooting victims were considered to have serious injuries, the extent of their conditions was not yet made public.

The investigation is ongoing.

