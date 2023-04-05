2 shot in parking garage of Marriott a day after deadly shooting in same garage

Police said the victim shot in the arm was in "stable" condition and the second victim was in critical condition with stable vital signs.

ST. LOUIS — Two male victims were shot and injured inside the parking garage of the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel in downtown St. Louis, a day after a deadly shooting in the same garage.

St. Louis police said the shooting happened Thursday evening at about 6:25 p.m. Police said one victim was shot in the arm and police were not sure where the second victim was shot.

Police said the victim shot in the arm was in "stable" condition and the second victim was in critical condition with stable vital signs.

They described both as males but did not say how old they were.

The shooting comes a day after a woman was shot and killed in the same parking garage. The woman shot Wednesday night was identified as 56-year-old Latatia Stewart of East St. Louis.

Sources told 5 On Your Side they believe Stewart was targeted.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.