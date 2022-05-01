2 shot while trying to get men to stop breaking into car at south St. Louis bar

The victims told police one of the men pulled out a gun and shot at them for trying to stop the break-in.

ST. LOUIS — A man and a woman were shot and injured outside a south St. Louis bar late Friday night.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the victims were shot outside Press Box Sports Bar and Kitchen while trying to stop three men from breaking into a family member's car.

The incident report said the man and woman were at the bar celebrating a birthday when they spotted the group trying to break into a car at around 11:20 p.m. When they yelled at the men to stop, one of the men pulled out a gun.

The man and woman heard gunshots as they ran back toward the bar. Both were shot in the backside.

They arrived at an area hospital for treatment. They were both expected to survive their injuries.

The bar addressed the incident in a post on its Facebook page.

"It is very sad and disheartening what our city has come to where people can't have have a good time without incident," the post read.

The investigation is ongoing.

