ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating two robberies that occurred at two south city 7-Elevens early Thursday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to 5350 Chippewa Avenue after two unknown men went into the business and pointed guns at a 34-year-old woman. After they took money and cigarettes they all left the scene. No injuries were reported.

Several hours later, around 4:10 a.m., police were called to the 7-Eleven at 5604 Gravois Avenue in the Bevo neighborhood.

Three unknown men wearing masks went into 7-Eleven with guns and demanded money and cigarettes. They left the scene and no injuries were reported.

Police have not said if the two robberies are connected.

Other local stories

RELATED: Neighbors demand more security after woman robbed at south St. Louis Target

RELATED: Kirkwood man finds woman he does not know sleeping in his bed, police say

RELATED: Man charged in connection with stealing of Spire truck, police chase