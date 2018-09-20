ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Two men are facing federal charges after police said one of them had a kilogram of fentanyl mailed to him and another kilogram of the drug at another house when police executed a search warrant.

Police said Ruben Lopez, 27, and Jonathen Aguilar, 31, were taken into custody Wednesday after police said they discovered a total of two kilograms of fentanyl at two St. Charles apartments.

Federal investigators flagged the package and got a search warrant before opening it. They opened the package to find the one-kilogram brick hidden inside clothing.

Investigators said they delivered the package to the address. When Lopez brought the package into the apartment on the 2000 block of Avignon Drive in St. Charles, investigators entered the apartment to carry out another search warrant.

Investigators said they found two machines capable of encapsulating the drug and a gun. On Wednesday, police carried out another search warrant at a home on Molina Way where they found another kilogram of fentanyl and $19,000 in cash.

Two kilograms of fentanyl could be used to make 750,000 doses of the drug and could be worth up to $100,000.

Both men were charged with possession with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. If they are found guilty, the charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison. Mugshots were not provided because this is a federal case.

