ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis brothers described by family as “inseparable” were shot and killed six months apart.

"They were always together, they did everything together,” their mom Angel Mays said.

Kelvin and Kelvon Phillips were both stars of the Hazelwood East football team — No. 1 and No. 2.

They both died at 19.

"This is a hurt that I don't want nobody, nobody else to go through,” Mays said.

Last August, someone shot and killed the older brother, Kelvin, in St. Louis. Police still haven’t arrested his killer.

Last weekend, in a hotel parking lot in North St. Louis County, Kelvon was shot and killed. Police did make an arrest in that case.

RELATED: Man charged with shooting, killing 19-year-old in his car

"Kelvon could not live without his brother,” Mays said.

The inseparable brothers are now back together, she said.

"That hurts, but I'm OK because I don't have to worry, and that's so sad, but I don't have to worry about them anymore,” she said. “I will miss them dearly.”