2 students arrested with weapons at McCluer North High school

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Police say two students were taken into custody at McCluer North High School Friday morning after loaded handguns were found on each of them.
Florissant Police School Resource Officers were investigating a fight between the students when the students ran through the parking lot and into a neighborhood.
The officers caught up with the students in the neighborhood and saw a handgun in the bag of one of the students. They also found a handgun on the other student.
No students or staff were hurt in the incident.
One of the students is underage and will be referred to St. Louis Family Court. The other student is 18 years old and the case will be forwarded to the St. Louis County Prosecutor's office.
The school superintendent urged families to use gun safety.
"I want to encourage parents to take this time to speak with their child about helping prevent school violence, such as notifying an adult if they have seen or suspect a weapon in or around our schools," Dr. Joseph S. Davis said in an email to 5 On Your Side.
"Also, if you have guns in your home, please take this time to reassess your safety precautions. Together we can ensure that our students have a safe and effective learning environment. The safety of our students and staff is our first priority. Please encourage your child to report any unsafe situation to a trusted adult or through our online reporting tool, www.psstworld.com. You can find a link on our school website or directly on the PsstWorld website. We appreciate your continued cooperation and support as we make every effort to keep our schools safe."