2 students arrested with weapons at McCluer North High school

Police say the students were involved in a fight.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Police say two students were taken into custody at McCluer North High School Friday morning after loaded handguns were found on each of them.

Florissant Police School Resource Officers were investigating a fight between the students when the students ran through the parking lot and into a neighborhood.

The officers caught up with the students in the neighborhood and saw a handgun in the bag of one of the students. They also found a handgun on the other student.

No students or staff were hurt in the incident.

One of the students is underage and will be referred to St. Louis Family Court. The other student is 18 years old and the case will be forwarded to the St. Louis County Prosecutor's office.

The school superintendent urged families to use gun safety.

"I want to encourage parents to take this time to speak with their child about helping prevent school violence, such as notifying an adult if they have seen or suspect a weapon in or around our schools," Dr. Joseph S. Davis said in an email to 5 On Your Side.