WARRENTON, Mo. — Two people were taken into custody and one is still on the loose after a robbery and police chase early Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight, three people stole multiple cell phones from a Walmart in Warrenton.

The suspects fled the area and continued onto eastbound Interstate 70.

Officers with Warrenton and Wentzville police attempted to stop them but were unsuccessful. The suspects continued into St. Louis County where St. Ann police began to pursue them.

The suspects' car ended up crashing on the highway.

Police were able to take two of the suspects into custody. The third suspect is still on the loose but has been identified.

Police said most of the stolen cell phones were recovered.

