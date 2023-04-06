2 teens killed, 4 others injured in house party shooting in Columbia, Mo.

The post said there were dozens of people at the party at the time of the shooting.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Two teenagers were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at an abandoned house in Columbia, Missouri, early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at a home on the 2600 block of Oakbrook Drive, about 10 miles north of the University of Missouri.

Two of the victims, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, died from their injuries. Four others between the ages of 16 and 19 were injured, but those injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The post said deputies were called to the home at about 12:45 a.m. to investigate multiple reports of shots being fired. During their investigation, deputies found that the shooting happened after two groups at the party got into an argument.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 573-442-6131 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.