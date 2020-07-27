2 teens shot while walking down alley in St. Louis

The boys told police they were walking down an alley when the suspect approached them and started shooting

ST. LOUIS — Two boys were shot while walking down an alley Sunday evening in north St. Louis' Baden neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded just before 6 p.m. to the 8600 block of Partridge Avenue. They found two boys, ages 16 and 17, who had been shot.

The boys told police they were walking down an alley when a man approached them and started shooting. One of the boys was shot in the buttocks and the other was shot in the hand.

The boys were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The shooter is unknown, police said.

Two other teens were shot in the city over the weekend. On Friday, a boy was shot in a drive-by while sitting on his porch on the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue. On Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was shot along with two men on the 3900 block of Gravois.

In total, 30 people were shot in the city from Friday to Sunday, and seven of them died.