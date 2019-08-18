ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers are suspected of robbing two women at gunpoint in south St. Louis.

The reported crime happened at 11:45 p.m. Saturday in Tower Grove East.

A 27-year-old woman and 28-year-old woman told police they were walking in the 3400 block of Wyoming when two teenaged boys approached them. They were each pointing a handgun at the women.

The teens told the women they were being robbed and ran off with their wallets, keys and phones. The women weren’t hurt.

The women described the teens as being between 13 and 16 years old.

Police have not released any further details at this time. They’re investigating this as first-degree robbery.

