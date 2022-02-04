2 women found dead in Madison County, Illinois

A suspect was taken into custody several miles north of Pana, Illinois, about 1.5 hours away from where the women were killed.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Two women were found dead Saturday morning in rural Madison County, Illinois, authorities said.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Maj. Jeff Connor said sheriff's deputies and officers from the Collinsville Police Department responded to a home in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. for a "possible disturbance."

When authorities arrived, they found the bodies of the two women outside the home, Connor said.

A suspect was identified by authorities, prompting a regional scanner dispatch to neighboring law enforcement agencies. Around 1:15 p.m., the vehicle being driven by the suspect was spotted in Madison County near Hillsboro, Illinois.

Authorities began following the suspect's vehicle northeast on state Route 16 after he failed to pull over. About 45 minutes later, he was taken into custody on U.S. Route 51 near East 800 North Road, several miles north of Pana, Illinois, Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said.

A heavy police presence blocked nearby roads for much of the afternoon.

Authorities didn't comment on how the women died or on a possible relationship with the suspect.

Connor said no additional information would be released prior to a Sunday afternoon news conference at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Edwardsville.