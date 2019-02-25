ST. LOUIS — Evidence markers were scattered on a south city street, sidewalk and front lawn of a home early Monday morning.

Police responded to a home in the 6200 block of Arsenal, on the edge of St. Louis’ Clifton Heights neighborhood just before 3 a.m.

5 On Your Side could see at least 40 evidence markers in front of the home and at least one bullet hole in the house.

Police said a 32-year-old man told them he was asleep inside his home when he heard gunshots followed by a car that sped away. Several of the projectiles hit or entered his home. A 2-year-old and 11-month-old were also in the house.

No one was injured. Police do not have any suspects in custody.

5 On Your Side