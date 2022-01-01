2-year-old girl abducted Saturday morning in St. Louis

St. Louis police say Whitney Blanchard took Aria Rhodes without permission from the HoteLumiere in downtown St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police issued a St. Louis Area Regional Abduction Alert (SARAA) for a 2-year-old girl who was taken by a woman from a downtown hotel late Saturday morning.

Aria Rhodes was taken around 11:40 a.m. from the HoteLumiere in the 900 block of North 1st St. while she was with her family.

Police said the woman who took Aria, Whitney Blanchard, is known to the girl's family but added she did not have permission to take her.

Aria is Black with a light complexion. She was wearing a pink coat, blue jeans and a white shirt with a cat on the front.

Blanchard, 25, was driving a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu with Missouri license plate HBD-Z31. Also in the car at the time Aria was taken was an unknown male who was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and tan boots, police said.

Anyone with information should call 911.