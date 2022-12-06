2-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis County

The child's injuries were not life-threatening. The driver of the car then fled the scene.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 2-year-old child was injured in a hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department said the crash happened at around 4:50 p.m. on North and South Road near Allen Avenue.

The spokeswoman said the child was struck by the car, which then fled the scene.

The child's injuries were not life-threatening.

No description of the vehicle was provided.