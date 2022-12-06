x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis County

The child's injuries were not life-threatening. The driver of the car then fled the scene.
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 2-year-old child was injured in a hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department said the crash happened at around 4:50 p.m. on North and South Road near Allen Avenue. 

The spokeswoman said the child was struck by the car, which then fled the scene.

The child's injuries were not life-threatening.

No description of the vehicle was provided.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

SLU law professor weighs in on former St. Louis aldermen bribery case

Before You Leave, Check This Out