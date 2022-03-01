20-year-old killed in Friday night shooting in St. Louis

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Friday night.

According to an incident report from police, officers were called to the 2700 block of Bacon Street in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood for a report of a shooting at around 8:40 Friday night. When they arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 20-year-old Khalil McDonald. The incident report said he lived about a block away from where he was found shot to death.

No other information about the incident was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html