20-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis’ Hamilton Heights neighborhood

He was identified as Dominique Williams of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in St. Louis Friday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., police were called to the 1300 block of Burd Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Dominique Williams of St. Louis.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).