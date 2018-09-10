PINE LAWN, Mo. — One person was killed in a north St. Louis County suburb early Tuesday morning as the result of an apparent home invasion.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to the 4300 block of Peyton Lane for reports of a shooting. There, at the Stratford Commons Apartments, a 20-year-old was found shot multiple times, according to Chief John Buchannan.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She's been identified as My’Leena Ra’Gine Colvin.

"This is a 20-year-old victim, and she had a full life ahead of her. And someone took that away," said Sgt. Andy Haarmann with the Major Case Squad.

While the incident was believed to be a part of a home invasion, Chief Buchannan added the suspect or suspects remained at large at the time of reporting. He said the crime was very unusual for the neighborhood.

Sgt. Andy Haarmann with the Major Case Squad said police are looking through surveillance footage to hopefully piece together clues in this case.

"We don't want to get pigeon-holed into one or the other, but we are certainly looking at the possibility that the victim knew the suspect," said Sgt. Haarmann.

Major Case Squad was called in to assist with the case. Anyone with information that would assist in the solving of this crime call the tip line at 314-427-8000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

