Man convicted in 2019 killing of man caught with girlfriend in Jennings, faces life in prison

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been convicted Friday for manslaughter in the shooting death of another man four years ago who he caught sleeping with his girlfriend.

According to a press release from Chris King, spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, a St. Louis County jury convicted 51-year-old Edward Mosely of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He initially faced first-degree murder as a result of the incident. The jury reached their verdict after more than eight hours of deliberation, including an overnight recess.



The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office argued that on Dec. 16, 2019, Mosely shot and killed Michael Moore near 7306 Sapphire Avenue in the City of Jennings.

On that day, Mosely caught Moore engaging in sexual activity with his girlfriend at a home in St. Louis County, according to a probable cause statement. Moore left the home, but Mosely followed him to Jennings, according to the statement. Mosely approached the victim from behind, confronted him, and shot him multiple times. Moore was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Mosely confessed to St. Louis County police detectives that he killed Moore because Moore "had disrespected him by sleeping with his girlfriend," prosecutors said.



According to the prosecuting attorney's office, Mosely's lawyer argued that their defendant's confession was false and therefore recanted due to the detectives' aggressive interview technique used during their investigation. The state argued that the detectives' interrogation style was "legal and consistent with their training."

Mosely will face 10 to 30 years in prison or life behind bars for voluntary manslaughter because he was a prior and persistent felony offender at the time of the incident. In addition, the armed criminal action conviction carries a sentencing range of three years to life. The terms are to be served consecutively.

Mosely's sentencing was set for Aug. 15.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.