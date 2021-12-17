x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2020 St. Louis homicide suspect dies in homicide

Police say Tatyana Smiley has been out on bond since March as she awaited trial for the murder of 72-year-old Charles Watkins.

ST. LOUIS — Police have made an arrest after a woman charged in a 2020 St. Louis homicide was herself killed in a shooting in St. Louis’ Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Tatyana Smiley, 28, was found shot to death Tuesday morning inside a building in the same block where she lived, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Semple to investigate possible shots fired a little before 10:30 a.m. Once inside the residence, Smiley was located in a bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds.

Smiley was out on bail and awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder, arson, and armed criminal action in the June 2020 shooting death of 72-year-old Charles Watkins, authorities said.

Investigators have said Smiley shot Watkins, then set fire to his home using gasoline.

Fifty-year-old Consandra Perry is in police custody, suspected of fatally shooting Smiley. On Friday, the Circuit Attorney's Office issued charges for first-degree murder and armed criminal action against Perry.

Police have not said whether they suspect Smiley's shooting was linked to Watkins' death.

Related Articles

In Other News

2020 homicide suspect becomes latest homicide victim