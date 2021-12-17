2020 St. Louis homicide suspect dies in homicide

Police say Tatyana Smiley has been out on bond since March as she awaited trial for the murder of 72-year-old Charles Watkins.

ST. LOUIS — Police have made an arrest after a woman charged in a 2020 St. Louis homicide was herself killed in a shooting in St. Louis’ Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Tatyana Smiley, 28, was found shot to death Tuesday morning inside a building in the same block where she lived, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Semple to investigate possible shots fired a little before 10:30 a.m. Once inside the residence, Smiley was located in a bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds.

Smiley was out on bail and awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder, arson, and armed criminal action in the June 2020 shooting death of 72-year-old Charles Watkins, authorities said.

Investigators have said Smiley shot Watkins, then set fire to his home using gasoline.