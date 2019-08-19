ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man is facing two charges after police said he was involved in a botched armed robbery that resulted in the shooting death of a man in north St. Louis Friday.

Lamar Simmons was charged Monday with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action for his alleged role in the deadly Friday night shooting.

Just after 10:30 p.m., got a call for shots fired from the ShotSpotter technology. When they arrived, police said they found 25-year-old Kendall Mathews dead with gunshot wounds in an alley in the 5100 block of St. Louis Avenue.

During the investigation, police figured out Mathews' car was missing. A few hours later, they said they found the car and tried to pull it over. The car led police on a chase that eventually ended in Ferguson, where officers arrested Simmons.

Police found a 9 mm handgun, the same type that was used to kill Mathews, in Simmons' backpack.

Police said Simmons and another man intended to do a robbery together, but when they got back together after the intended robbery, Simmons told the other man things "went bad."

It is unclear if the other man was charged.

Simmons is being held without bond.

