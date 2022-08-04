22-year-old charged with six felony counts, including second-degree murder

Chappelle Taylor, of Castle Point, was charged with counts related to the shooting of the mother of his child and the death of the woman's father.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man was charged with six felony accounts, including second-degree murder.

Chappelle Taylor, of Castle Point, has been charged with counts related to the shooting of the mother of his child and the death of the woman's father.

On Aug. 1, Taylor confronted a woman, the mother of his child, at their home in the 6500 block of Bartmer Avenue in University City, according to the University City Police Department.

The 2-year-old, the woman's father and another witness were present when this occurred.

When an argument ensued, Taylor began shooting two firearms, striking Jefferson and the woman, according to police. Jefferson was pronounced dead and the woman is listed in critical condition.

The police also said the bullets penetrated the room where the child was located at the time.

Taylor fled the scene, but later admitted in an interview to shooting and discarding the firearms. That interview was conducted after Taylor was read his Miranda rights.

The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's office charged Taylor with second-degree murder for the death of Darrell Jefferson.

Taylor was also charged with domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and three counts of armed criminal action, according to a press release.

"Guns almost always create more and worse problems than they solve," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "There is no reason an argument over a child should leave a grandfather dead, a mother in critical condition and a father in jail facing six felony charges. I pray this young mother survives this assault and am grateful none of these 11 bullets hit this two-year-old child."

The court set Taylor's bond at $500,000.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.