St. Louis man sentenced in deadly 2021 drive-by shooting

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man, previously convicted for his role in an April 2021 drive-by shooting that left a man dead received an almost two-decade prison sentence Tuesday.

According to a press release from Joel Currier, chief communications officer for the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of St. Louis, 26-year-old Carlos Young was sentenced to 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and eight additional years for armed criminal action.

In September of last year, Young was tried on second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges after 28-year-old Eric Rogers was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting on April 17, 2021. The jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. The incident happened on Chouteau Avenue near South 14th Street, according to court records.

When officers responded to a call for help regarding a reported shooting, they found Rogers in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Young presented an alibi for his whereabouts during the time of the shooting but also told police he regularly drove the car involved in the drive-by, according to the press release.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.